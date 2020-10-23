BAIRD, William Thomas, Jr., 69, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully after declining health due to cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas "Bill" Baird Sr. and Mary G. Baird. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Kidd Baird; two daughters, Martha Rogers (JC) and Wynn Norris (Joe); granddaughters, Mary and Abigail Rogers and Allison Norris; father-in-law, Jack Kidd; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Kidd. Tom graduated from George Wythe High School in 1968, and earned a bachelor's from the University of Richmond. He retired after more than 35 years of service with the Virginia Employment Commission, in various capacities. He was an active member of Westover Hills United Methodist Church. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Bethel Church cemetery, Alberta, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's honor to Westover Hills UMC, 1705 Westover Hills Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23225. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home of Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.