BASHAM, William Thomas "Tommy", Jr., 40, of Richmond, passed away September 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by Judith Ann Basham and William Thomas Basham Sr. He is survived by his wife, Erica Hawkins Basham; daughters, Chloe and Kailah Basham. Those closest to Tommy knew him as kind, caring (sometimes inappropriately) funny, selfless and loyal to a fault. He was a loving husband and father to his beautiful girls and put his family and friends above all else. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, was a brilliant Executive Accounts Manager for the Vincit Group, an avid golfer and held the coveted position of Social Chair at The Dominion Club. Tommy had an unprecedented vibrancy for life and was always the instigator of a good time. He will be always loved, forever missed and never forgotten. The family and friends will be received at The Dominion Club, 6000 Dominion Club Dr., Glen Allen, Va., Monday, October 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider donating to Chloe and Kailah's Virginia529 college savings. You may do so by contacting David Silver, 813-267-9215.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.