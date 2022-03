THOMPSON, William W., "Billy," 82, of Richmond, Va., passed away on February 24, 2021. He was predeceased by his mother, Gracie Thompson; his father, John Thompson; his brother, James B. Hughes; and sister-in-law, Ruth J. Hughes. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food bank or services to benefit the homeless.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.