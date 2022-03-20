TOLBERE, William E. Jenkins, 74, of Chesterfield County, peacefully departed this life February 17, 2022.



He was the son of the late Paul and Catherine Jenkins. He is survived by his spouse, Dennis T. Toler; brother, John Paul Jenkins; cousin, Peggy Cross of Baytown, Texas; his daughter, Beth Corry; grandson, Logan Corry; his son, Andre Young Jenkins; and grandson, Sasha Jenkins, both of Paris, France. Bill was a graduate of Hermitage High School of 1966 and Windham College. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam war.



He served as a protocol officer and a flight attendant. Bill was a stylist/colorist over 30 years. A graveside service will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.