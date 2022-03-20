Menu
William E. Jenkins Tolbere
TOLBERE, William E. Jenkins, 74, of Chesterfield County, peacefully departed this life February 17, 2022.

He was the son of the late Paul and Catherine Jenkins. He is survived by his spouse, Dennis T. Toler; brother, John Paul Jenkins; cousin, Peggy Cross of Baytown, Texas; his daughter, Beth Corry; grandson, Logan Corry; his son, Andre Young Jenkins; and grandson, Sasha Jenkins, both of Paris, France. Bill was a graduate of Hermitage High School of 1966 and Windham College. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam war.

He served as a protocol officer and a flight attendant. Bill was a stylist/colorist over 30 years. A graveside service will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
Dennis, so sorry to learn about Billy. We went to high school together. Sending peace and comfort.
Sidna Gragnani
Friend
March 21, 2022
Dennis, my deepest sympathy to you and the family. May you cherish the memories you and Bill had over the years. Laura , Susie and Tootsie
Laura Poole Toms
Other
March 20, 2022
