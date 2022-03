TURNAGE, William Donnell, departed life on May 24, 2021. He is survived by his children, William Riley, Demond Riley and Toshia Segar; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, two brothers and three sisters.



His remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. June 5, 2021, at United Nations Church, 214 Cowardin Ave., Richmond, Va. 23224.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.