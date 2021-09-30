TURNER, William I. "Bill", 85, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his former wives, Barbara Ann and Sandra Lee; and his parents, Joseph and Ruth Turner. He is survived by his sons, Wayne, Michael (Theresa), Mark, Bart (John); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charles E. Turner (JoAnn). Bill was a very caring and loving man. He served as sexton at St. Paul's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, at the Mechanicsville chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 6, 2021.