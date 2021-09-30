Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William I. "Bill" Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
TURNER, William I. "Bill", 85, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his former wives, Barbara Ann and Sandra Lee; and his parents, Joseph and Ruth Turner. He is survived by his sons, Wayne, Michael (Theresa), Mark, Bart (John); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charles E. Turner (JoAnn). Bill was a very caring and loving man. He served as sexton at St. Paul's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, at the Mechanicsville chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry to hear of Mr. Turner's passing. I had the privilege of working with him the past few years. He always had a smile on his face, and a great attitude for life.
Ricky Lafon
Work
October 11, 2021
Young men, I 'm very sorry about your Dad's passing. I can't tell you how much I learned from him back in the days. He will be remembered in my thoughts. My prayers are with you and the family. Hugh
Hugh Hutcherson
Work
October 4, 2021
Sending up prayers and sincere condolences to our old bowling partner
James and Lorraine.Gibbs
October 2, 2021
I am so sorry for you loss Bart. I did not know he had passed till I saw it in a message about the luncheon from Nancy Brown. Again you are in my prayers.
judy irvin
October 2, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. I worked with him at St. Paul´s.
Frances Smith
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results