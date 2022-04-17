TURNER, William "Bill" H., passed away peacefully April 12, 2022, in Virginia Beach, Va.
Bill was born July 15, 1926 in Greensboro, N.C. to parents, W. Amos Turner and Maude Snow Turner.
He is survived by his son, Timothy P. Turner and his wife, Nancy B. Turner; five grandchildren, Kerry T. Shumate, husband, Scott Shumate, Katherine T. Weller, husband, Wes Weller, Alexandra T. Hamilton, husband, Joe Hamilton, Logan O. Turner and Cody O. Turner; and four great-grandchildren, Turner G. and Sammi S. Shumate and Brynlee L. and Lochlan G. Weller.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Lanier Turner; and son, Gerald Wayne Turner; and sister, Francis Binswanger.
Bill was a devoted husband to Edith for 57 years and loving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Bill was a retired Navy Chief and served in both WWII and Korean Wars.
Bill and Edith spent their retirement years visiting family, playing bridge, going on cruises and enjoying watching their grandchildren grow into adults.
Bill was known for his quick wit and for being the steady rock of the family throughout his life. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends, but all find comfort knowing he is once again with his soul mate and son in heaven.
Memorial service will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Va. 23452, on Saturday, April 30 at 12:30 p.m. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Friends may offer condolences at kellumfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.