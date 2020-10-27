COLLINS, William Valentine, passed away on October 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Gray Collins and Helen Valentine Collins, whom God called home together December 23, 1981. He was also preceded in death by his precious daughter, Catherine Lee Collins.



He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 27 years, Elizabeth Anne Harrison Collins; and his two much-loved daughters, Janet Dianne Collins Deskevich (Duane) and Alice Nunnally Collins Fruth (Alex); and four grandchildren, Emily, Caroline, Patrick and Helen. He is also survived by his two beloved stepdaughters whom he always considered to be his own, Jamie Lynn Cook Myers (Ben) and Ashley Elizabeth Cook Williford (Jordee); and five grandchildren, Abigail, Benjamin, Beauregard, Lynwood and Rhett. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, A. Gray Collins Jr., Robert C. Collins; brother-in-law, Robert R. Harrison IV; and sister-in-law, Sigrid K. Harrison.



Mr. Collins was born in Richmond, Va., November 2, 1943. He attended Richmond Public Schools and was a proud graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School (Class of 1962). He considered it a blessing to have been able to live in the same house in Glenburnie until he was grown and married. He attended The University of Virginia, received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and an MBA from Virginia Tech.



Mr. Collins was employed by Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co. in 1969, rising to the position of Vice President, Secretary and Director before he began a new career in the Investment Business in 1993, as Senior Vice President at Branch Cabell & Co., Anderson Strudwick & Co. and Capitol Securities Management.



Billy loved his girls - all five of them - watching them grow up and sharing in their adventures. He was proud of each one of them as special individuals. He once noted that he had attended father-daughter dances at Collegiate for 12 years. He cherished old and new friendships made through the years, particularly old friends from the years at TJ. He especially enjoyed working on his Class of 1962 high school reunions. He loved relaxing at his home in Virginia Beach and in middle age learned how to sail. He spent many days sailing his Hobie Cat on the ocean, with the colorful "tequila sunrise" sail, and family cruising on the Chesapeake Bay on his sloop, "My Girl." Sailing eventually gave way to power boating aboard his yacht, "Elizabeth Anne." Other hobbies included railroading, rose gardening and photography. He loved the Christmas season. Decorating was never a chore, sometimes trimming as many as five trees, and giving the infamous "silver bells" every year to each family member. He so enjoyed setting up railroad tracks for his daughters and grandchildren. These are memories his family will cherish forever.



Mr. Collins was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Richmond, and Galilee Church of Virginia Beach.



Bill was a member of The Richmond Cotillion, the Rotunda Club and the Kiwanis Club of Richmond. He also enjoyed memberships at The Commonwealth Club, Country Club of Virginia and Princess Anne Country Club of Virginia Beach. In addition, he was a member of Bull and Bear Club, Fishing Bay Yacht Club and Cavalier Yacht Club.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, at 2 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23238 and Galilee Church, 3928 Pacific Ave., Virginia Beach, Va. 23451.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.