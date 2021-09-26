VESS, William Ferrell, Jr., It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of William Ferrell Vess Jr., on September 13, 2021. Bill was on his usual morning walk at The Inn at Little Washington when he suffered a heart attack. He will be fondly remembered by the Massie Family, his friends and landlords on Meadow Grove Farm, where he lived for 33 years; and his friend, Nancy Clatterbuck; as well as many other friends that he made over the years.



Bill was born in Richmond, Virginia on November 28, 1940, the only child of William and Carmein Vess. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Hampden-Sydney College. Bill's business career began in Akron, Ohio, as an insurance adjuster, and concluded as a Marketing Representative with First American Title Insurance Company in Fairfax, Virginia. Bill's early passion was bridge, having learned the game by watching his mother play, and he became a Life Master at an early age. He was a keen supporter of ACC sports, especially University of Maryland. He was a member of the Terrapin Club, and attended many football and basketball games. He was also an enthusiastic Baltimore Ravens fan and a former season ticket holder. Bill enjoyed live theater and was a generous supporter of the arts. Bill enjoyed attending plays with clients and friends, especially at the Signature Theatre in Arlington. Bill loved good food, and he completed the daily crossword puzzles from four different newspapers.



Bill made friends wherever he went, becoming like family with many of his lifelong friends. No one was a stranger to Bill. He was kind, generous, had a big heart, and he embraced life and its joys and challenges with determination.



Interment will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park.



Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Massie Farm on Sunday, October 17.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.