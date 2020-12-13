Menu
William Franklin Via Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
VIA, William Franklin, Jr., found peace in the early morning hours of December 7, 2020 after a valiant, 14-month battle with Angio Sarcoma. Born, September 5, 1947, in Richmond, Va., to William F. Via Sr. and Rebecca Vernelle Crafton. He is survived by his wife of 52-plus years and "love of his life," Charlotte O'Brien Via. Also, surviving him are Karol Via Tucker (sister); and nephews, Brian Marshall (Renee and Matthew) and David Marshall; brother-in-law, Michael O'Brien and wife, Vonnie; along with many supportive and loved cousins. A 1965 graduate of John Marshall High School, Bill began college at RPI, then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966. He began his engineering career with VDOT in 1968 while pursuing his education at VCU, JSRCC and Virginia Tech. Over the years, his extensive training was in the field of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). This technology focused on specification, development and implementation of practices to ensure safety and integrity of all fabricated structures for VDOT. He was a mentor to many and highly respected and recognized in the industry. Bill was a Life Member of the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing and a Charter Member of the Old Dominion Section of ASNT. His many association involvements were RJEC, AWS, ASHE, BRAC Committee at UVA and the Transportation Research Board. Bill worked hard but he also played hard as is evident in his love of motorcycles, jet skis, snowmobiles and multiple adventures. There were few venues he had not experienced. An avid traveler, he enjoyed being the ultimate tour guide, sharing knowledge of any area he visited. He kept a checklist of all the places he had traveled including all 50 states – many on his motorcycle. He was a member of many local and national organizations – Sigma Phi Epsilon (Beta Chapter) Fraternity, JSRCC Education Foundation, The Hanover County Airport Commission, Life Member NRA, Marine Corps Musicians Association and the Marine Corps League. His circle of friends and family spread wide and those who knew him had a loyal and trusted friend. His smile and big personality will be fondly remembered. Special thanks to our many friends who supported and encouraged him during his illness and to Dr. Boikos and staff at the Dalton Clinic VCU, the Rev. Dr. Ken Priddy and Bev Massie Southward who helped him on his journey. Visitation will be private. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A link to the livestream of the service can be found at blileys.com. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please honor his memory by making a donation to a charity close to your heart or to The McShin Foundation, Hanover Christmas Mother or Hanover Tavern Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlotte, my sincere condolences. I had the opportunity to work with Bill in Brazil as his interpreter during a 4 years project for VDOT. Such a great man and I can remember his wide smile almost every time we looked at his face. He will be missed!
Gesse W. DeSouza
March 17, 2021
Charlotte, my deepest condolences on your loss. I met Bill in Ipatinga, Brazil in 2001 and we got along immediately. He was a joy to work for as an Inspector and he always made sure we had everything we needed. Truly a great loss. Best Regards to you and your family.
Mark D Patterson
March 17, 2021
Charlotte, Bill was and is an advisor to me while he and me volunteered together for our chosen organization. I will always miss him and remember him. It was so really fun to work with Bill.
John Chen
December 24, 2020
Charlotte, we are saddened to hear of Bill's passing, and our thoughts and prayers will be with you in the coming days. He was a shining light to many and will be fondly remembered.
Jewel & Curtis Cooke
December 19, 2020
Charlotte, so very sorry for your loss. Bill was such a wonderful and fun guy. I know you must be heartbroken. My love and prayers go out to you.
Cindy Albert
December 18, 2020
Bill was a valued colleague, always available to share his wealth of knowledge and discuss interesting projects. I always enjoyed walking into a meeting or training we were both attending to find his welcoming smile. That smile had a way of brightening the room. He is and will continue to be greatly missed.
Virginia E.
December 17, 2020
Bill was such a character. So sorry for your loss Charlotte and family.
Peggy Strong
December 16, 2020
Bill was a Bright Star. Who's light went out way too soon he had so much more to do. Charlotte and his family were everything. So was ASNT. I will miss him. My heart goes out to you Charlotte. Many prayers.
Alicia LeMasters
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
Bill Via was one of the joys of life to be around - always happy, a southern gentleman - perfect for his lovely wife Charlotte. So sorry for your great loss, lovely service, Godspeed. Katy & Vince Richards
Katy & Vince Richards
Friend
December 14, 2020
I was saddened to read of the passing of Brother Via, and my thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and chapter brothers. While I never had the pleasure of meeting him, I pledge that the SigEp Patriots Project will always remember him, his life, and his patriotic service. Rest easy, Brother. We have the watch.
Ed Jones
December 14, 2020
Charlotte, we were so very sorry to hear of Bill´s passing! You are in our thoughts and prayers. Dal & Jeanne
Dal & Jeanne Grubbs
December 14, 2020
Charlotte, Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Bill spoke at my brother George's funeral in Litchfield MN. I will forever be grateful for his friendship to our family.
Diane Pherigo Bragg
December 14, 2020
I am a better man for having known Bill Via. He was an inspiration to live life to the fullest! Anyone that can travel and experience just 1/2 the adventures that Billy did during his life will be a rich person. Ride forever my friend!
Pete Gallagher
Friend
December 14, 2020
Bill was what is know as a man who was "salt of the earth" just a wonderful and pleasant person to be around,always kind and authentic. A true loss to the neighborhood and those that knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Charlotte and all his friends and family,Semper Fi!
John Shinholser/Carol McDaid
December 14, 2020
Our Deepest sympathy for your loss goes out to Billy´s wife and family. We met Billy through the motorcycle club. I always enjoyed talking to Billy. We would always talk our Harley shoes. His family will be in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time, especially during the holidays. Billy please watch over us as we ride our motorcycles and ride along with us. The picture is of Billy and I stirring the Brunswick stew at the Harley shop on Thanksgiving evening November 2019. Love you
Joyce & Albert Cannon
December 13, 2020
Loved Billy he was sweetest nicest man. We knew Billy as part of our motorcycle club Richmond Harley´s Owner Group #1736. He always volunteering for our fundraisers. Billy you will be missed.
David and Bobbie Jean Miles
December 13, 2020
Will be missed by all. We had some great times together. Will always remember him for the fun we had while on the wrestling team together. We weren´t a real good team but enjoyed every minute of it
Russell (Rock) Koss
December 13, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about Billy´s passing. Please accept my sincere condolences. Although it´s been a number of years since I´ve seen Charlotte and Billy, I´ll always recall Billy as a dedicated patriot and husband with a smile on his face and a love for life. May he rest in peace.
Irvin Hutcherson
December 13, 2020
Oh my gosh, I can not think of a person I admired so much for how he lived life, who lived life to the fullest, and ALWAYS was so kind with a smile on his face. You are already missed my friend, with love. As you ride your Harley into the sunset, you do not ride alone.
Camille and Bryan Smith
December 13, 2020
Billy was a great man who lived life large. O beer the years we bumped into each other at VDOT and JM re-unions, and he was always the same funny guy. He will be missed and admired by many. Rest In Peace "Rebo" Rebo"
Bob Blackman-JM-68
December 13, 2020
