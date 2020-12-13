Our Deepest sympathy for your loss goes out to Billy´s wife and family. We met Billy through the motorcycle club. I always enjoyed talking to Billy. We would always talk our Harley shoes. His family will be in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time, especially during the holidays. Billy please watch over us as we ride our motorcycles and ride along with us. The picture is of Billy and I stirring the Brunswick stew at the Harley shop on Thanksgiving evening November 2019. Love you

Joyce & Albert Cannon December 13, 2020