William Larry Wallace Jr.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
WALLACE, William Larry, Jr., 65, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Robin Wallace; daughter, Summer Hollingsworth (Michael); son, William Larry Wallace III (Donna); grandsons, Hayden and Hutch Hollingsworth; granddaughter, Ashley Reese; stepgranddaughters, Brooklyn and Jolee; and parents, William and Charlene Wallace. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ceremonies will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Bliley's Funeral Homes
