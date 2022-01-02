WALLACE, William Larry, Jr., 65, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Robin Wallace; daughter, Summer Hollingsworth (Michael); son, William Larry Wallace III (Donna); grandsons, Hayden and Hutch Hollingsworth; granddaughter, Ashley Reese; stepgranddaughters, Brooklyn and Jolee; and parents, William and Charlene Wallace. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ceremonies will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.