WALTERS, William Elmer, age 97, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living, Gloucester, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of WWII. William graduated from the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and was a surveyor for the states of Maryland and in Richmond and Mathews County, Virginia. He was a member and elder of Westville Baptist Church where he was active in bible teaching. William was an avid boater his whole life and loved to travel with his wife, Mae. He was a volunteer for 50 years with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and he also helped with Meals on Wheels. William was always willing to help others.



He was predeceased by his wife, Mae V. Montague; a brother, George Elmer "Buck" Walters; and his parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Walters.



A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.