WALTON, William "Tony", 60, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Carleen Walton. He is survived by his son, Tyler; and his daughter, Tereleen; and sister, Kathy McChesney (John). Tony served in the U.S. Navy as a radiology tech. He worked at Stanford University Hospital in interventional radiology til he moved to Virginia in 2000 to work at MCV. His most recent employment was with Bon Secours/Mercy Hospital as Application Coordinator for electric health records.
Tony was passionate about few things, his children, his faith, cars and cooking. Cooking was a love language for Tony. His family will miss their Sunday BBQ with Tony's creations. If you had a car problem, Tony was your go to man. He replaced many a set of brakes for friends and loved ones. Tony was a great provider for his children and worked tirelessly for them. Tony was full of life and loved the beach and being outdoors. His friends remember his crazy sense of humor and love for life.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, December 18 at the Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.
Sending out prayers for the family as I don't have words to share at this time going through loss myself. I enjoyed the time I good to know him.
Lockney Julie
December 21, 2021
Tony, I will miss our times at go-lives and daily chats at work during your time at Bon Secours/Mercy Health. Thank you for all your help and laughs. You made me smile every time we spoke, you will be truly missed. Praying for peace and comfort for your family.
Amy Mayfield
Work
December 17, 2021
Tony I can remember your first day at vcu like it was yesterday, I can´t believe it was 21 years ago. Time sure flies. You were so charismatic and full of life. I have so many happy memories at work with you. You were a boss, friend and colleague. You will greatly be missed.