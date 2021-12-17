WALTON, William "Tony", 60, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Carleen Walton. He is survived by his son, Tyler; and his daughter, Tereleen; and sister, Kathy McChesney (John). Tony served in the U.S. Navy as a radiology tech. He worked at Stanford University Hospital in interventional radiology til he moved to Virginia in 2000 to work at MCV. His most recent employment was with Bon Secours/Mercy Hospital as Application Coordinator for electric health records.



Tony was passionate about few things, his children, his faith, cars and cooking. Cooking was a love language for Tony. His family will miss their Sunday BBQ with Tony's creations. If you had a car problem, Tony was your go to man. He replaced many a set of brakes for friends and loved ones. Tony was a great provider for his children and worked tirelessly for them. Tony was full of life and loved the beach and being outdoors. His friends remember his crazy sense of humor and love for life.



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, December 18 at the Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.