WHITESIDES, William Lee, Sr., 90, of Quinton, Va., passed away April 9, 2022. Bill worked as a librarian and retired from the Library of Virginia. In his later years, he volunteered at the Heritage Public Library. Bill truly had a passion for books and reading. He also loved to travel all over the world with his beloved wife, Judy. When he wasn't reading, you could find Bill in his element puttering around the yard, putting his green thumb to use while gardening and keeping things tidy. Bill enjoyed singing in church and community choirs. He also loved being on the beach and having a little fun in the sun. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Stella Whitesides; and a brother, Bobby Whitesides. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Whitesides; five children, William Lee Whitesides Jr., Mark Whitesides (Val), Cheryl Crawford (John), Victor Whitesides, Mariya Whitesides; five grandchildren, David Ian Whitesides (Becca), Brandon Whitesides, Brooke Whitesides, Nicole Crawford, Tyler Crawford; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Makenna, Cooper; daughter-in-law, Lisa Whitesides; two sisters, Beth Wolfe and Beverly Kimbro (Jack), both of Gastonia, N.C.; his lifelong close friend, John Rosenberg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Sandston Presbyterian Church, 13 N Confederate Ave., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hanover Adult Center, 7231 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.