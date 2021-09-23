WILTSHIRE, William Rex "Rex", 85, of Richmond, passed away on September 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Ryland A. Wiltshire; and his brother, Ryland S. Wiltshire. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Lauterbach Wiltshire; children, Rex Wiltshire Jr., Gregory Wiltshire (Lori), Jennifer deCamp (Tim); grandchildren, Ashley, Jamie, Allison, Kyle, Brittany, William; great-grandchildren, Owen and Caroline; mother, Madge Wiltshire. Rex was born and raised in Richmond, Va., and attended Hermitage High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he worked at C&P Telephone Company, Friden Business Machines and Benchmark Systems. He then founded and served as President of Brex Sales Corporation, Inc. until retirement. Rex loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Our Lady of Hope. A service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Mausoleum Chapel in Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.