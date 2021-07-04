WOODFIN, William "Bill" Lester, Jr., 73, of Moseley, Va., passed away on June 27, 2021, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on October 25, 1947 in Richmond, Va., he was the son of the late William and Mary Lu Woodfin.
Bill was a graduate of George Wythe High School in 1965, and received his B.S. in Chemistry at UR. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on December 8, 1969 and stationed in Izmir, Turkey. After serving for two years, he continued his education at Virginia Tech, earning an M.A. in Environmental Science and Engineering. He worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia and retired after 37 years. He taught Biology at VCU as an adjunct professor for 30 years, and taught Environmental Science, Biology and EMT at John Tyler Community College. He was a volunteer at the American Red Cross as a First Aid and CPR Instructor. Since 2014, he served faithfully as an appointed Chesterfield County Board of Director's member to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority. He also served on other appointed workgroups in helping to position Chesterfield for high quality of life goals. He was most proud of being a LifeMember of the Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen; daughter, Melanie; son, William III (Jessie); granddaughter, Alley Woodfin; soon-to-be-born grandson, William L. Woodfin IV; sister, Patricia Bartlam (Bruce); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He enjoyed his time with family, friends and playing with his granddaughter. He adored his five dogs throughout the years.
Bill touched many lives in the community and will be greatly missed by all.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad, www.fvrs.org/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.