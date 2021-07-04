Menu
William Lester "Bill" Woodfin Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
WOODFIN, William "Bill" Lester, Jr., 73, of Moseley, Va., passed away on June 27, 2021, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on October 25, 1947 in Richmond, Va., he was the son of the late William and Mary Lu Woodfin.

Bill was a graduate of George Wythe High School in 1965, and received his B.S. in Chemistry at UR. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on December 8, 1969 and stationed in Izmir, Turkey. After serving for two years, he continued his education at Virginia Tech, earning an M.A. in Environmental Science and Engineering. He worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia and retired after 37 years. He taught Biology at VCU as an adjunct professor for 30 years, and taught Environmental Science, Biology and EMT at John Tyler Community College. He was a volunteer at the American Red Cross as a First Aid and CPR Instructor. Since 2014, he served faithfully as an appointed Chesterfield County Board of Director's member to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority. He also served on other appointed workgroups in helping to position Chesterfield for high quality of life goals. He was most proud of being a LifeMember of the Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen; daughter, Melanie; son, William III (Jessie); granddaughter, Alley Woodfin; soon-to-be-born grandson, William L. Woodfin IV; sister, Patricia Bartlam (Bruce); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He enjoyed his time with family, friends and playing with his granddaughter. He adored his five dogs throughout the years.

Bill touched many lives in the community and will be greatly missed by all.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forest View Volunteer Rescue Squad, www.fvrs.org/donate.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jul
8
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Providence United Methodist Church
901 S. Providence Rd., VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Bill, When I first met you, I knew you were a very special person. You were full of joy and exuded a passion for EMS. You were a wonderful educator, great mentor, and wonderful colleague. Whenever I heard your infectious laugh, no matter where I was, I would laugh too. You taught so many people, and changed so many lives. Bill, you will be terribly missed.
Amanda Hilliard
School
July 7, 2021
Dear Karen and Family! My heartfelt sympathies for the loss of your beloved husband, father and grandfather, father in law, and family.May your hearts be filled with the wonderful memories you shared as you celebrate a life well lived! God bless you all and give you strength!
Josette Erlandsson
July 6, 2021
My sympathy to Bills family he was a wonderful person which I respected.
Martin Ferguson
Work
July 5, 2021
Bill you will be remembered by all that knew you. I thoroughly enjoyed working with you at ODEMSA as a CTS evaluators and with Chesterfield CERT. My sincere sympathy to your family. May you RIP.
Rich Landrum
Friend
July 4, 2021
