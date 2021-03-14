HALL, Willie L., Jr., 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by both parents, Willie L. Hall Sr. and Catherine D. Hall; and two sisters, Clematine Deloris Shaw Vincent and Alma Ruth Fraizer. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Jacqueline Hall; daughters, Tawana H. Meredith, Anitra D. Green, Beverly Bullock, Angela E. Cotman, Tracey Hall Speight, Cathy Hall Richardson; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Ricardo Hall; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will follow on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Send online condolences to marchfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.