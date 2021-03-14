Menu
Willie L. Hall Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
HALL, Willie L., Jr., 75, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by both parents, Willie L. Hall Sr. and Catherine D. Hall; and two sisters, Clematine Deloris Shaw Vincent and Alma Ruth Fraizer. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Jacqueline Hall; daughters, Tawana H. Meredith, Anitra D. Green, Beverly Bullock, Angela E. Cotman, Tracey Hall Speight, Cathy Hall Richardson; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael Ricardo Hall; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life service will follow on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Send online condolences to marchfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
11:00a.m.
VA
Mar
16
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
Sending Love and Condolences to Jackie and the Hall Family. Many memories stay with me.
Especially the one where Pete hid the carrot cake in the dryer. Keeping you in my prayers.
Kathy Coleman
March 16, 2021
Angela Cotman I was deeply saddened to learn of you father's passing. I pray that God will comfort and strengthen you, your mother and sisters during this sorrowful time. May the soul of the faithfully departed rest in eternal life.
Terri St John
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your Loss, Love and Prayers.
Lillian Hicks
March 15, 2021
