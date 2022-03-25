JENNINGS, Willie Layne, 94, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Willie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Glenis Jennings; parents, Timothy and Zora Jennings; sisters, Eva Hanes, Lucy Grant and Louise Martin; brother, Timothy Jennings Jr. Willie is survived by his daughter, Rita Hume (Tom); four granddaughters, Suzy McPeters (Brian), Kathy Burchett (Chad), Crystal Larimer, Natasha Nash (Mike); nine great-grandchildren, Lee, Chloe, Sophia, Raleigh, Laura, Dietrich, Alex, Annika and Carmen. He was a long-time member of Webber Memorial Baptist Church and a World War II veteran. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield. His homegoing celebration will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.