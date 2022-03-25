Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willie Layne Jennings
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JENNINGS, Willie Layne, 94, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Willie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Glenis Jennings; parents, Timothy and Zora Jennings; sisters, Eva Hanes, Lucy Grant and Louise Martin; brother, Timothy Jennings Jr. Willie is survived by his daughter, Rita Hume (Tom); four granddaughters, Suzy McPeters (Brian), Kathy Burchett (Chad), Crystal Larimer, Natasha Nash (Mike); nine great-grandchildren, Lee, Chloe, Sophia, Raleigh, Laura, Dietrich, Alex, Annika and Carmen. He was a long-time member of Webber Memorial Baptist Church and a World War II veteran. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, North Chesterfield. His homegoing celebration will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 25, 2022
Many knew him as Willie, but we just knew him as Papa. I'm thankful for the chance to have my kids get to know their great grandfather, and I was happy to call him friend. We will miss you Papa!
Brian McPeters
Family
March 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results