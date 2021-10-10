Menu
The Rev. Willie G. Jones
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
JONES, The Rev. Willie G., 91, born on June 16, 1930, passed from this life to his next in Christ on October 6, 2021, in Richmond, Va. He was born in Durham, N.C. He entered the Army-Air Corps and served in WWII from 1945 to 1949 and later served as a pastor in excess of 50 years. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Flonnie, Mavis; his wife of 71 years, Mavis Linwood Weeks Jones; brothers, Leroy and Lummy; and son-in-law, Mike Robertson. He is survived by his four children, Robin, Willie, Sandra and Jerry; daughter-in-law, Cynthia; son-in-law, Jim Smith; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to Falcon Children's Home in Falcon, N.C. at www.falconchildrenshome.com/donate.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Oct
13
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
