Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willie Mae Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
JONES, Mrs. Willie Mae, age 76, of Richmond, departed this life March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Hopkins. She is survived by two daughters, Kim Denise Lee and Tracy Ruffin (Lakeith); two sons, Antonio Hopkins and Keith Hopkins; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two nieces, among them a devoted, Denise Spratley; one nephew, a host of cousins; one sister-in-law, Mary Powell; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My sincere condolences to the family, Ms. Willie Mar was a really good friend to our family, will miss her dearly!
Chantell Denise Johnson
March 29, 2021
With my deepest love and lots of sadness, I do not say goodbye,only until we meet again. I love you Ma, and I know you'll watch over us all. Sleep well my "Bingo Queen"!!! Love always, Stacy
Stacy Gee
March 22, 2021
My sincere prayers and love to Tracy Ruffin and the family on the loss of your Mother. May God continue to strengthen each of you during this time. #CityChurchStrong
Carol Jones
March 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results