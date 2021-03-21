JONES, Mrs. Willie Mae, age 76, of Richmond, departed this life March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Hopkins. She is survived by two daughters, Kim Denise Lee and Tracy Ruffin (Lakeith); two sons, Antonio Hopkins and Keith Hopkins; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two nieces, among them a devoted, Denise Spratley; one nephew, a host of cousins; one sister-in-law, Mary Powell; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.