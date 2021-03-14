Menu
Willie Lee McCord
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
MCCORD, Willie Lee, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly and much too soon on March 7, 2021. He leaves to mourn his wife, Mincy; daughter, Crystal; son, Lamont; a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing Monday, March 15, from 12 to 7 p.m. at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia and a walk-through viewing on Tuesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Service, 1827 Hull St., Richmond.

Funeral services Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home
Amelia, VA
Mar
16
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mar
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home
Amelia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 14, 2021
