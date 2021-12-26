VAUGHAN, Willie Edward, 91, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, December 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. Vaughan; parents, Buford and Sallie Vaughan; brothers, James Vaughan and Chester Vaughan; and sister, Margaret Hudson. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca V. Cordeau (Marc); sisters, Virginia Newcomb, Gracy Campbell and Frances Palmer; many nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He ran a flooring business for many years and was a dedicated member of Leigh Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.