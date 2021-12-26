Menu
Willie Edward Vaughan
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
VAUGHAN, Willie Edward, 91, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, December 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary B. Vaughan; parents, Buford and Sallie Vaughan; brothers, James Vaughan and Chester Vaughan; and sister, Margaret Hudson. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca V. Cordeau (Marc); sisters, Virginia Newcomb, Gracy Campbell and Frances Palmer; many nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He ran a flooring business for many years and was a dedicated member of Leigh Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dec
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dec
29
Service
10:00a.m.
Dec
29
Interment
Washington Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Juanita HudsonHowk
December 27, 2021
