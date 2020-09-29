Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Wilson L. Terry
TERRY, Wilson L., "PaPa," 84, of Chesterfield, passed away September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnew and Alberta Terry; sister, Faye Terry; and his wife of 44 years, Mary Margaret Barbie Terry. He is survived by his brother, Joseph M. Terry of South Carolina; sons, Wilson L. "Lenny" Terry Jr. (Kjerstin) and Mark B. Terry (Denise); daughters, Susan T. Martin (Mike) and Mary Beth T. Gann (Thom); five grandchildren, Caroline Terry, Rebecca Terry, Loren T. Struckmeyer, Hayden Gann and Michael Martin Jr. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
