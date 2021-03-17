Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilson Carey Nobles Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
NOBLES, Wilson Carey, Jr., 73, formerly of Highland Springs, passed away on March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson C. Nobles Sr. and Nancy T. Nobles. He is survived by his son, Hunter Nobles; those dear in his life, Della S. Nobles and Nancy T. Harper "NAT"; his brother, David Nobles (Liz); and sisters, Jane Allen (Larry) and Linda Schafer (John). Wilson graduated from Virginia Tech (Virginia Polytechnic Institute) in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He put his degree to work for Dominion Power (VEPCO) and retired after 42 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending his formative years on the water catching speckled trout. In fact, it is unlikely you will find a picture without a fish in hand or a boat nearby. He loved cooking and would often spend a whole day preparing his catch. He was a fishing legend, a smart-ass, a friend and most importantly, a father, who will be missed. The family will receive friends Friday, March 19, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home & Crematory, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A celebration of Wilson's life will be determined at a later date when we can all gather again. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, Md. 21403. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are so, so sorry to learn of Wilson passing. Jane, Larry and Family Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time. We know he will be truly missed. Donna & Jerry Acree
Donna & Jerry Acree
March 19, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family.
Beth Stephens
March 18, 2021
David, Thinking of you and the rest of your family at this sad time. My sincere condolences.
Brenda Burket Griffin
March 18, 2021
I´m sorry to hear that Wilson has passed. He was a great friend. My condolences to the family I know he will be missed.
Pete Covington
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results