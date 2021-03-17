NOBLES, Wilson Carey, Jr., 73, formerly of Highland Springs, passed away on March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson C. Nobles Sr. and Nancy T. Nobles. He is survived by his son, Hunter Nobles; those dear in his life, Della S. Nobles and Nancy T. Harper "NAT"; his brother, David Nobles (Liz); and sisters, Jane Allen (Larry) and Linda Schafer (John). Wilson graduated from Virginia Tech (Virginia Polytechnic Institute) in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He put his degree to work for Dominion Power (VEPCO) and retired after 42 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending his formative years on the water catching speckled trout. In fact, it is unlikely you will find a picture without a fish in hand or a boat nearby. He loved cooking and would often spend a whole day preparing his catch. He was a fishing legend, a smart-ass, a friend and most importantly, a father, who will be missed. The family will receive friends Friday, March 19, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home & Crematory, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A celebration of Wilson's life will be determined at a later date when we can all gather again. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, Md. 21403. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2021.