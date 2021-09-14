DAVIDSON, Wilton "Dal" Dalton, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, died on June 30, 2021 after complications from heart surgery. Dal was born in Suffolk, Virginia to Wilton Dalton Davidson Sr. "Happy" and Myrtle Lowe Davidson on August 4, 1948. Before graduating from Suffolk High School, he was founder of the school's first varsity golf team and an Eagle Scout.
Dal was a student at Campbell College (N.C.) and a member of the National Guard. He spent most of his career in the furniture sales business before retiring from Haynes Furniture in Richmond, Virginia.
He is survived by daughter, Angela Davidson Bowell; and grandchildren, Brandon and Madison of Long Beach, Miss.; and daughter, Suzanne Davidson Heath; and grandson, Elijah, of Richmond, Va.; sister, Melinda Davidson Wilde (Jim) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; nephew, Andrew Wilde, of Wilmington, N.C.; nephew, Patrick (Sarah) Wilde; and great-nephew, Bryson, of Charlotte, N.C.; and niece, Natalie Wilde (Kris Hergert) of San Diego, Calif.; and cousins, Tommy Davidson of Newport News, Va., Don Davidson of Alexandria, Va. and George Davidson of Suffolk, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 19, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I WAS SADDEN TO LEARN OF DAL'S PASSING.I WORKED WITH HIM AT HEILIG-MEYERS FURNITURE STORE IN PETERSBURG FOR MANY,MANY YEARS. OVER TIME WE BECAME VERY CLOSE FRIENDS. DAL WAS A GOOD HEARTED PERSON AND A FUN PERSON.I TOO WAS FROM SUFFOLK,VA . MY UNCLE EDDIE THOMPSON KNEW HIS FATHER''HAPPY'' DAVIDSON VERY WELL.REST-ON MY GOOD FRIEND,MAY THE GOOD GRANT YOU THE PEACE AND COMFORT YOU TRULY DESERVE . GOD BLESS,AL MOORE
AL MOORE , PETERSBURG,VA
Work
February 11, 2022
I grew up with Dal. He was my brother's , Jim Moore, age and they graduated together @ Suffolk High. I was 2 years behind. Like his dad, Dal was very well liked and fun to be with. My condolences to your family.