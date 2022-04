HENLEY, Wilton Lawrence, In remembrance of Wilton Lawrence Henley. December 3, 1941 to November 26, 2020. Wilton grew up in Richmond, Virginia, later moved to Manakin, Virginia, where he worked as a laborer for 35 years. Special thanks to James River Health Care for the care and comfort administered. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Kidney Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.