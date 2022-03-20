SPAIN, Wilton Cary, 86, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born on October 10, 1935 to the late Lillian B. and Leslie R. Spain Sr. In addition to his parents; Wilton was preceded in death by his siblings, Leslie Spain Jr., Lindsey Spain, Woodrow Spain, Stuart Spain and Virginia Yancy. Wilton owned and operated Spain's Union Pure Oil Grocery Store and Service Station for 26 years. He had a love for old cars, country music and salt water areas. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Raymond Cary Spain (Paula), Carol Rowe (Mark); dear friend, Sharon Herting; twin brother, Milton Spain (Dot); siblings, Clark Spain, Ronnie Spain (Barbara), Frankie Spain Sr. (Treana), Elva Wells (Clarence); grandchildren, Rachel (Joe Lewis), Sara, Meredith, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Jack, Sidney; as well as a large extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.