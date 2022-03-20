Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilton Cary Spain
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
SPAIN, Wilton Cary, 86, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born on October 10, 1935 to the late Lillian B. and Leslie R. Spain Sr. In addition to his parents; Wilton was preceded in death by his siblings, Leslie Spain Jr., Lindsey Spain, Woodrow Spain, Stuart Spain and Virginia Yancy. Wilton owned and operated Spain's Union Pure Oil Grocery Store and Service Station for 26 years. He had a love for old cars, country music and salt water areas. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Raymond Cary Spain (Paula), Carol Rowe (Mark); dear friend, Sharon Herting; twin brother, Milton Spain (Dot); siblings, Clark Spain, Ronnie Spain (Barbara), Frankie Spain Sr. (Treana), Elva Wells (Clarence); grandchildren, Rachel (Joe Lewis), Sara, Meredith, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Jack, Sidney; as well as a large extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.