HUDGINS, Deacon Winfred P., Sr., 89, of Clarksville, Va., entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Deacon Hudgins, known to many as "W.P.," was born in South Hill, Va. on March 9, 1931, to the late Waddie and Pattie Walker Hudgins. He was educated in the schools of Mecklenburg County, Va., graduating from Mecklenburg County Training School in 1949. Deacon Hudgins received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1953 from Fayetteville State Teachers College, now Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, N.C. and a Master of Science degree in Supervision and Administration in 1963 from Teachers College, Columbia University in New York, N.Y. Deacon Hudgins began his 38 years in education at Carroll Boyd School in Bracey, Va., teaching grades six and seven and serving as head teacher. He moved to Clarksville in 1960 to become principal of Hillcrest Elementary School, now Clarksville Elementary School in Mecklenburg County, Va. He retired from education with the title of Assistant Superintendent of Administration in the public schools of the county. He was the first Black employed as Assistant Superintendent for Administration of public schools in the county. He joined Amity Baptist Church at a very early age and remained active until his death. Deacon Hudgins was a member of many organizations; some of the organizations are Life Member of the NAACP, Life Member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and Life Member of the Retired Teachers Association. He was a member of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors for 20 years, and he was elected by his peers to serve as vice chairman and chairman of the board. He was also the first Black to serve as vice chairman and chairman of the board. Deacon Hudgins was a veteran of the United States Army. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cora Juanita Hudgins of Clarksville, Va.; son, Winfred P. Hudgins of Reston, Va.; daughter, LaNita Hudgins of Chicago, Illinois; devoted niece, Laurette Graham; devoted nephew, Rev. Cornelius Ogburn; and a vast number of other loving relatives and caring friends. Funeral services for Deacon Winfred P. Hudgins Sr. will be conducted 12 noon Friday, March 12, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 255 Union Mill Road, South Hill, Va. with Rev. Cornelius Ogburn delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse, Va. Public viewing will be held on Thursday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mask will be required for all viewings and services. We ask that you adhere to all guidelines, and practice social distancing. Remains rest at C. H. Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Clarksville, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at harrisfhc.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.