Winfred Edward "Ed" Sprouse Sr.
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
SPROUSE, Mr. Winfred Edward "Ed", Sr., He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Sprouse.

He is survived by his son, Sonny Sprouse; and daughter, Cindy Sprouse Traylor (Tim); grandchildren, Wes, Lisa, Kris, Courtney and Timmy; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was a man who enjoyed the outdoors and owned Hanover Lawn Maintenance for 51 years. One of this favorite activities was fishing. Ed was also a skilled woodworker. He was a Master Mason at Varina Lodge No. 272 and Temple Lodge No. 9.

A visitation will be held for Ed on Wednesday, January 12 and Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 14, at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park located at 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Jan
14
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
