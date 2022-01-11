SPROUSE, Mr. Winfred Edward "Ed", Sr., He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Sprouse.



He is survived by his son, Sonny Sprouse; and daughter, Cindy Sprouse Traylor (Tim); grandchildren, Wes, Lisa, Kris, Courtney and Timmy; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was a man who enjoyed the outdoors and owned Hanover Lawn Maintenance for 51 years. One of this favorite activities was fishing. Ed was also a skilled woodworker. He was a Master Mason at Varina Lodge No. 272 and Temple Lodge No. 9.



A visitation will be held for Ed on Wednesday, January 12 and Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 14, at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park located at 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.