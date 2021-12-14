MORRIS, Winston "Mickey", age 84, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on December 9, 2021.



He was born to parents, Robert A. and Lucille Winston Morris on August 19, 1937, in Richmond, Virginia. Winston was a graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a daughter. He is survived by his wife, Clarice; daughter, Gina Upchurch (Cicero); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and close family friends. Funeral information: private interment.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2021.