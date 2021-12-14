MORRIS, Winston "Mickey", age 84, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on December 9, 2021.
He was born to parents, Robert A. and Lucille Winston Morris on August 19, 1937, in Richmond, Virginia. Winston was a graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a daughter. He is survived by his wife, Clarice; daughter, Gina Upchurch (Cicero); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and close family friends. Funeral information: private interment.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2021.
Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace comfort and strength. With love and remembrance of cousin Mickey.
Vauna Hollie (Kimball)
Family
March 5, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Winston family in Atlanta
Family
December 18, 2021
My condolences to Ms. Clarice and Family. Prayers sent your way. Miss seeing you. Former client as my Agent. Sorry to see this.
Eunice Venable
December 17, 2021
Sending our love and wishing you peace at this time and hoping you know you're not alone in your sorrow. Friends and loved ones are lifting you and the family up in prayer now and in the days to come. May God bless you all.
Waller Family
December 16, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Mickey´s passing. He was a good person; lots of laughs and fun. May your beautiful memories sustain you all. May you have peace.
Freda Johnson
December 14, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Mickey´s death. He was a good person and good friend. I remember him well from our days at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Rest In Peace dear friend.