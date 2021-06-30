RITCHIE, Winston Franklin, 77, died on June 27, 2021, at home with family around. He was born in Mobile, Ala. on December 20, 1943 and lived in Ashland, Va., for the past 22 years. He leaves behind a loving, caring wife, Carol Ritchie, whom he was married to for 42 years; two daughters, Nadine Robertson (Scott) and Gena Lupini (Nick); and three sons, Matthew Ritchie (Joy), Michael Ritchie Rodriguez (Edris) and Keenan Ritchie (Trina) to cherish his memories; also five grandchildren, Jeremy, Sebastian, Christian, Chloe and Keenan Jr., whom he loved dearly; plus siblings, Elaine McLeod (Jerry) of Shadygrove, Fla., Anita Sirmon (Dewey) of Mobile, Ala. and Mark Ritchie of Mobile, Ala. He has many other loving relatives. Winston was a U.S. Marine for four years, serving two tours in the Vietnam war. He retired from Dominion Virginia Power after 25 years. He was a member of The American Legion Post #206 and Knights of Columbus Council #7536 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Ashland, which he attended regularly. He enjoyed painting with water colors and acrylic paints. He was also a collector of old die cast cars and trucks. The family will receive friends Friday, July 2, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 South Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va., from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass is scheduled for Saturday, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church in Ashland, with a gathering after to honor him at Nelsen Funeral Home. Military honors will be held at Quantico National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Monday, July 5. Winston wrote, "I loved the Lord and my family above all other things." He will be missed very much.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.