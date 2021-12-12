Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Winston Thomas Wilberger
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
WILBERGER, Winston Thomas, 72, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Winston was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret R. Wilberger. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Winston was a member of Highland Springs Church of Christ and enjoyed collecting coins. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Winston William Wilberger; daughter-in-law, Christina Simms Wilberger; grandson, Thomas; brothers, Johnny and Jimmy Wilberger; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lee and Wanda Wilberger. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry for the the loss of Tommy. Many Funtime memories of a friend from my high school days. He really could make me laugh at times when I was feeling low. Gone from this life but never to be forgotten. May the LORD give comfort and peace to his family and friends during this time.
George Irvin Clore
School
December 19, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss may god be with you always and know tommy is with the love of his life he was a wonderful person
amy wolf
December 12, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family may GOD give you the strength you need at this time.
Ophelia Pressley
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results