WILBERGER, Winston Thomas, 72, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Winston was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret R. Wilberger. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Winston was a member of Highland Springs Church of Christ and enjoyed collecting coins. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Winston William Wilberger; daughter-in-law, Christina Simms Wilberger; grandson, Thomas; brothers, Johnny and Jimmy Wilberger; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lee and Wanda Wilberger. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.