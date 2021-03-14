Menu
Woodrow W. Dowdy III
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
DOWDY, Woodrow W., III, Master Patrol Officer with the Division of Capitol Police, passed away on March 9, 2021, from COVID-19 following a brief illness.

A kind man, Buddy exemplified strength and honor. Buddy was a lover of all things outdoors, even mowing. He started off each morning praying while tending to his roses. Wilson and he were known for riding their ATVs and go-carts, hanging out at Buckroe Beach then heading to Doughboy's in Virginia Beach. Buddy's favorite activity was anything involving his '76 Camaro. Many of his own childhood adventures were recounted in his published book, "The Neighborhood." Buddy played baseball with the Bethlehem Red Legs, was a wrestling champion at Hermitage High School and a diehard Green Bay Packers fan.

He was preceded in death by his cherished mom, Margarette Dowdy; grandparents, Florence Jenkins (Mama J) and Walter Jenkins (Papa J). Buddy is survived by his father, Woody Dowdy Jr.; wife, Cheryl Dowdy; son, Wilson Dowdy; sisters, Karen Shope, Marye Cole (Jeff) and Tricia Dowdy Helquist; nieces, Logan, Madison and Alex; and nephews, Jesse, Kendall, Tucker, Noah and Tyler. We all adored Buddy.

The entire family wishes to acknowledge Buddy's beloved work families - the Division of Capitol Police and the Virginia State Lottery. We are thankful for their appreciation of and devotion to Buddy. Special thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at Henrico Doctors' Hospital - Forest Campus, who fought so valiantly on Buddy's behalf until the end.

A private gathering will be held by the family to celebrate Buddy's life. A public ceremony for all to pay their respects will be held at a later time. Prayers that we will see Buddy again at post #1 at God's Heavenly gates! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia in Buddy's honor. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We had an awful lot of history. Our families were close. My brother played ball with Buddy and Buddy was my high school boyfriend and we remain friends until the day he left us. He will be very missed by all that knew him. Godspeed my friend
Lesa Skylor Blue Cole
March 15, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Buddy. During my tenure as dispatcher with Capitol Police, Buddy also had a smile and a story. He will be missed dearly.
Angela Foster
March 15, 2021
Dear Cheryl and Wilson, our hearts are heavy with your sadness. May good memories and the love in your heart for Buddy carry you thru this difficult time. Bob, Sheila and Sarah
The Ryan Family
March 14, 2021
