MINES, Woodson E. "Woody", 87, departed this life December 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clara C. Mines; daughters, Billie M. Motley (Michael Sr.) and Simone Mines-Gresham (Sadeeq). Memorial services will be held later due to Covid-19 restrictions. Online condolences available at affinityfuneralservice.com