FERGUSON, Wyatt, 82, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Oma Bowen; father, Samuel Ferguson; son, Samuel W. Ferguson. Wyatt is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Nancy Ferguson; and son, Jody S. Ferguson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234.
Wyatt was the owner of Wyatt's Lawn Irrigation and Landscaping of Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.