Wyatt Ferguson
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
FERGUSON, Wyatt, 82, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Oma Bowen; father, Samuel Ferguson; son, Samuel W. Ferguson. Wyatt is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Nancy Ferguson; and son, Jody S. Ferguson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234.

Wyatt was the owner of Wyatt's Lawn Irrigation and Landscaping of Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
14
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
There will never be another you. I love you and I pray you are at peace.
Linda Rhodes
December 14, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Aunt Nancy. Love and prayers for you and Jody.
Wendy Olszewski
Family
December 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 12, 2021
