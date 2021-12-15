CLARK, Yasim, 41, of Richmond, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, departed this life December 8, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Quincy Clark; parents, Galvin Harris and Linda Clark; sister, Kierra Costa; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
Mannnnn where do I start? This is so rough for me to even attempt to digest that this is real or happened. I´m so hurt and broken. This feels like a dream! I know you are at peace and will continue to be a prophet to Gods will! You have a higher calling and I trust Gods direction. I would never question him but DAMN! He took a good man so soon who touched so many people. You were a brother , my ONLY brother and more or so a father to me, who taught me so much. Like you told me to take care of mommy I will do that , myself
included to best of my ability. I miss you so much already and I will forever , until we meet again. My soul hurts but I´ll be okay , someday! I love you Yasim
Your Sister Kierra
Family
December 28, 2021
My condolences to the family. I worked with Yasim back in our Taco Bell days and he was the best manager I ever had! He was always easy to talk to, and understanding. He will truly be missed.
Ashley Ohree
Work
December 20, 2021
In loving memory of our dear nephew Yasim who will live in our hearts and minds forever Rip
Victor,Sheila an Harris newberry family
Family
December 19, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sameka Love
Friend
December 18, 2021
Sameka Love, Spanyelle Jones
December 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Yasim. We used to work together. I'll always remember his kindness and that smile.
Tracy Wickham
December 17, 2021
S.I.P Little Cuz
One
Warren Mimms
December 16, 2021
Yasim and I were coworkers. I always had so much fun with him. He will be missed
Jesse pearlstein
December 15, 2021
Our condolences to the family. YASIM was enormously loved. His transition has effected us deeply. Our love and strength go out to the family in this time of need.
Ronald and Melanie
December 15, 2021
Love my Kuzzin to death ima miss u an my condolences to my unkle galvin harris an aunt Linda Clark I love yall
Shannon harris
Family
December 15, 2021
I'm not going to say goodbye, just sleep in peace until we're all reunited again. You will be missed and loved by all who knew you. Big Cousin Linda and family, take comfort in prayer and love.
Vicente Sumpter & Family
Family
December 15, 2021
My words are not sufficient for such a huge loss as this. I am sending my love and support to the family at this most difficult time. I am praying for God's comfort fir the entire family... Yasim was a True Gem and his sparkle will continue in this life. May he rest in Paradise. I love you Linda
Sabrina Martinez
Friend
December 15, 2021
A Great person gone way way too soon. Love you Gone but not forgotten always in our hearts and minds
Leon Houston
December 15, 2021
Our prayers of condolence are with your family. Though our meeting has been brief. Our lives have been made better because of your impact and great counsel. Thank you Sir. May you rest in peace. Job well done.
Keive and Jennifer Fyffe
December 15, 2021
Much love to our nephew and The entire Clark family, friends and relatives