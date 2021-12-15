Mannnnn where do I start? This is so rough for me to even attempt to digest that this is real or happened. I´m so hurt and broken. This feels like a dream! I know you are at peace and will continue to be a prophet to Gods will! You have a higher calling and I trust Gods direction. I would never question him but DAMN! He took a good man so soon who touched so many people. You were a brother , my ONLY brother and more or so a father to me, who taught me so much. Like you told me to take care of mommy I will do that , myself included to best of my ability. I miss you so much already and I will forever , until we meet again. My soul hurts but I´ll be okay , someday! I love you Yasim

Your Sister Kierra Family December 28, 2021