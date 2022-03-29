Menu
Yvonne Briggs
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Mar, 30 2022
12:45p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
BRIGGS, Mrs. Yvonne, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life March 21, 2022. She is survived by one son, Sabir Bey; one grandson, Kristapher Coleman; her father, Joseph Lee Coleman; five sisters, Linda Monroe Lewis, Deborah Cook, Barnette Coleman, Jeanette Thompkins and Jacqueline Roane (Ondre); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives and friends; among them her significant other, Steve Bailey. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Memorial Gathering
12:45p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
30
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 29, 2022
