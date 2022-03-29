BRIGGS, Mrs. Yvonne, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life March 21, 2022. She is survived by one son, Sabir Bey; one grandson, Kristapher Coleman; her father, Joseph Lee Coleman; five sisters, Linda Monroe Lewis, Deborah Cook, Barnette Coleman, Jeanette Thompkins and Jacqueline Roane (Ondre); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and other relatives and friends; among them her significant other, Steve Bailey. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.