Yvonne Hunter
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
HUNTER, Yvonne, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Harvey White III. She is survived by two daughters, Michelle and Tahisha Wyatt; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one aunt, Kitty Lewis; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Hunter can be viewed Monday, December 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 28, at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Prayers go out to the Family God's Blessing is Great
Linda Terry
Friend
December 27, 2021
Cousin you lived a quite eventful life. You were always the life of the party never letting anyone down. You knew how to keep us laughing even when you thought you were being serious. You are truly LOVED and will be dearly missed. Your infectious smile will always be embedded in our hearts. We will make sure your girls are taken care of.
Natalynne
Family
December 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 26, 2021
