HUNTER, Yvonne, age 73, of Richmond, departed this life December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Harvey White III. She is survived by two daughters, Michelle and Tahisha Wyatt; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one aunt, Kitty Lewis; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mrs. Hunter can be viewed Monday, December 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 28, at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.