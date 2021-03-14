WOOD, Zachary D., 18, of Hanover, Virginia, passed away on March 11, 2021. He was a senior at Patrick Henry High School, an "A" level rider of the VCHSS rider series and enjoyed people, life, sports and learning. Zack is survived by his parents, Doug and Jennifer Wood; his brother, Nicholas Durham; as well as a close family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who were also like parents and siblings to him, all of whom will miss him deeply. Given the limited gatherings currently, the in-person memorial on Friday, March 19, will be private, but will available to watch live at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, help fund research so others win the battle one day: go.vcu.edu/WoodFamily
or mail a contribution to Virginia Commonwealth University, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042, Memo: School of Pharmacy - Wood Family. For condolences and to view the service, visit blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.