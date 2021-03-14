Menu
Zachary D. Wood
2002 - 2021
BORN
2002
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Patrick Henry High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
WOOD, Zachary D., 18, of Hanover, Virginia, passed away on March 11, 2021. He was a senior at Patrick Henry High School, an "A" level rider of the VCHSS rider series and enjoyed people, life, sports and learning. Zack is survived by his parents, Doug and Jennifer Wood; his brother, Nicholas Durham; as well as a close family of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who were also like parents and siblings to him, all of whom will miss him deeply. Given the limited gatherings currently, the in-person memorial on Friday, March 19, will be private, but will available to watch live at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, help fund research so others win the battle one day: go.vcu.edu/WoodFamily or mail a contribution to Virginia Commonwealth University, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042, Memo: School of Pharmacy - Wood Family. For condolences and to view the service, visit blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brian Hennessey
March 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our boys grew up from South Anna to PH. We are truly a PHamily and will miss Zach deeply. May his memory be eternal.
The Sotos Family
March 19, 2021
Doug and Jennifer, Our family extends its deepest condolences to your family for your loss. Zack was such a pleasure to be around. He will be deeply missed by all members of our family. Jean and I truly enjoyed Zack and the rest of his 'buddies' hanging out at our RV on race weekends. They would just sit around telling stories and laughing and having the best time. It was always a fun time listening to these boys. They always seemed to be very supportive of each other and that was always a good thing to see. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Zack will always be remembered by us as the good natured, fun loving kid that he was. We are deeply sorrowed. Jean & 'big' George Greer
'big' George & Jean Greer
March 18, 2021
WINOPS
March 18, 2021
This was such a tragedy. Words can't express how sorry I am that this happened. You are in my thoughts.
Julie L.
March 16, 2021
Jen & family - My deepest condolences for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. May Zachary's memory be eternal!
Anastasia Flegas
March 16, 2021
Jen - I am so deeply sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Alicia Ahlvers
March 15, 2021
Doug and Jennifer, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
John McComb
March 15, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Zack´s passing. Please know you all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Beth and Dan DeVor
March 15, 2021
My prayers are with you all.
Annie Stowe
March 14, 2021
