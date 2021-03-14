Doug and Jennifer, Our family extends its deepest condolences to your family for your loss. Zack was such a pleasure to be around. He will be deeply missed by all members of our family. Jean and I truly enjoyed Zack and the rest of his 'buddies' hanging out at our RV on race weekends. They would just sit around telling stories and laughing and having the best time. It was always a fun time listening to these boys. They always seemed to be very supportive of each other and that was always a good thing to see. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Zack will always be remembered by us as the good natured, fun loving kid that he was. We are deeply sorrowed. Jean & 'big' George Greer

'big' George & Jean Greer March 18, 2021