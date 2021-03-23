DAVIS, Zella Respess, 89, of Chester, Va., passed away on March 20, 2021. She was born and raised in Pike Road, N.C. and grew up in the Pike Road Church of Christ. Zella was preceded in death by her parents, James Samuel Respess and Fedonia Cooper Respess; and eight siblings. She is survived by her children, Ryan Davis (Heidi), Kyle Davis (Joanne) and Greg Davis (Holli); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; her brother, Henry Respess (Elva); and a host of nieces and nephews, whom she was very close to. Zella was a faithful member of the Cawson Church of Christ in Hopewell since the 1950s. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Petersburg Home for Ladies for their attentive care towards Zella over the past two years. Service information will be forthcoming. Online condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.