HARRELL, Zena T., departed this life September 16, 2021. She is survived by her son, Eric Harrell; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
I'm Very saddened to hear about your loss, my heart and prayers will be with you at an time of need. Your Coworker (if I can help you call)
John C. Harris
September 23, 2021
I worked with Zena in the 1980's and absolutely loved doing so. She was kind and funny and a joy to spend time with. I'm so sorry for your loss. I know she will be missed so much.
Sharon Lawson Perley
September 22, 2021
I worked with Zena att VCU for several years. She was a ray of sunshine even on the darkest days. May she rest in peace and may you know the comfort of friends and family in the coming days.
Lucinda Kratsch
Work
September 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
September 21, 2021
To the family of Zena Harrell. I'm sorry for your loss.I were very saddened to hear of the passing of my friend zena. My heart is aching right now.We worked together and she were a very sweet person. May God bless your family through this hard time. Zena will be truly missed by us all.