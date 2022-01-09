ABOULHOSN, Ziad Jamil, With Submission to God's Will, Ziad Jamil Aboulhosn passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. With great sadness, the Aboulhosn family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father and grandfather, Ziad Jamil Aboulhosn. Ziad was born on March 29, 1952 to Jamil and Ida Aboulhosn.



Ziad was a strong, caring and compassionate family man who was deeply loved by all that surrounded him. Mr. Ziad Jamil Aboulhosn will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Ida Shaban Aboulhosn; and sisters, Hannan Ballout and Fayrouz Makarem; his wife, Sanaa Aboulhosn; his son, Bassam and wife, Bouchra; and grandchildren, Lana, Leah, and Mila; his son, Walid and wife, Vida; his son, Michael and wife, Meghan; and grandchildren, Morgan and Haley. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 11, between 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel located on 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. The service will be held at Woody Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12 followed by a burial service at 12 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.