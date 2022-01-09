Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ziad Jamil Aboulhosn
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
ABOULHOSN, Ziad Jamil, With Submission to God's Will, Ziad Jamil Aboulhosn passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. With great sadness, the Aboulhosn family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father and grandfather, Ziad Jamil Aboulhosn. Ziad was born on March 29, 1952 to Jamil and Ida Aboulhosn.

Ziad was a strong, caring and compassionate family man who was deeply loved by all that surrounded him. Mr. Ziad Jamil Aboulhosn will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Ida Shaban Aboulhosn; and sisters, Hannan Ballout and Fayrouz Makarem; his wife, Sanaa Aboulhosn; his son, Bassam and wife, Bouchra; and grandchildren, Lana, Leah, and Mila; his son, Walid and wife, Vida; his son, Michael and wife, Meghan; and grandchildren, Morgan and Haley. The viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 11, between 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel located on 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. The service will be held at Woody Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12 followed by a burial service at 12 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Jan
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Jan
12
Burial
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.