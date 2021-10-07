To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 2, 2021
My prayers are with this family. Great lady and great family.
Charles Thompson
October 8, 2021
My condolences to the McFarland Family. I Pray that GOD will hold you all in his loving arm In Jesus Name.
Ophelia Pressley
Friend
October 8, 2021
So sorry to see this! Prayers to the family from the Cousins family..
Fonnie Cousins
October 8, 2021
I'm sadden to hear about the loss of your loved one, Zipporah. Zip was a wonderful friend at Armstrong. Rest in heavenly peace
Freda Milford Atkins
October 8, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to the McFarland family. I am asking God to surround you all with His perfect peace and love. I hope wonderful memories shared throughout the years will bring an unspeakable joy to your heart. Feeling blessed of our recent journey down memory lane. To God Be The Glory,
Sheila Waller
School
October 7, 2021
Rest in Paradise Zip. Condolences to the McFarland family. May GOD peace be with you.
Joy Smith
Work
October 7, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your sister, aunt or friend. Praying for peace and comfort during this time of bereavement.
Deborah Norton Palmore
October 7, 2021
"Aunt Zipp" was always so sweet and kind. May she rest well and suffer no more. My condolences to her family and friends.