Dear Mary Jayne,



It's been over a year since you left us, received your wings and are now living in paradise with your beautiful cherub grandson, little Leo. You're both loved and missed more than words can say. I am sure when you arrived in heaven you were greeted by so many past loved ones, especially Uncle Ernie. Your family and friends had to make big adjustments to our lives since your passing; we still talk to you on a regular basis as you must hear and I am sure you're answering quite a bit with your own "Cut the crap!" responses. Even though we would do anything to have just one more minute with you, we understand you're no longer suffering and at peace knowing you're a child of the most high God. We will see you again and at that time, what a wonderful reunion it will be. All our love,

Family and Friends





Published by Times News on Aug. 13, 2020.