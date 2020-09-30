Robert L. "Bob" Bressler

CASPER - Robert L. "Bob" Bressler, 86, passed peacefully from this earth on September 25, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Born to Harold and Eva Marie on July 22, 1934 in Torrington, Wyoming, Bob attended local schools and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1953. Growing up, Bob could be found working alongside his father on the family ranch, hauling water from town and installing the original fence posts lining 33 Mile Road to the highway.

After graduating high school, Bob was drafted into the United States Army and stationed at Fort Lewis Army Base near Tacoma, Washington. It was there, in the summer of 1955, that he met Mary Jane Bunger, and the two were married three months later in Grandview, Washington. Upon Bob's honorable discharge, they moved to Wyoming to start their family.

In 1965, they returned to Bob's family ranch in Casper. For 60 years Bob owned and operated 33 Mile Ranch, Yellowstone Equipment and Pioneer Irrigation, raising cattle, hay, and cash crops and selling tractor and pivot supply parts. He served on the Casper-Alcova Irrigation District Board for 50 years, in various officer positions. For the last 30 years, Bob operated the businesses alongside his son, Bryce. Bob enjoyed acquiring tools and parts, tinkering and fixing things in his free time. He was never one to turn down a home-cooked meal, felt at peace driving around the ranch in the pick-up with his dog by his side, and recently found joy in reading historical non-fiction books.

Survivors include his beloved dog, Hank; siblings, Jean (Carlton) Stowe, and Donna (Bud) Preston; children, Cheryl (Steve) Degenfelder of Casper, Carla Crawmer of Atlanta, Georgia, Bryce (Denise) Bressler of Casper, and Todd (Trina) Bressler of Athens, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Mary Jane, and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Casper Senior Center or Casper Humane Society.

A private service celebrating Bob's life took place on Tuesday, September 28, 2020.

