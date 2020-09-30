Wyatt Christopher Maser

Idaho Falls, Idaho - Wyatt Christopher Maser passed away May 18, 2020 in the line of duty while serving the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office in Idaho Falls, Idaho. For his sacrifice, Wyatt was awarded the Purple Heart and the Medal of Honor posthumously.

Wyatt was born April 19, 1997 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to Christopher Michael Maser and Sandra Lorene Reid Arnold. Wyatt grew up in Casper, Wyoming where he attended schools and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 2014. Wyatt served in the United States Air Force from 2015 to 2018. While stationed in Germany, Wyatt met his best friend, soul mate and love of a lifetime Paige Michelle Shaw.

After returning stateside, Wyatt and Paige were married October 13, 2018 and their greatest adventure and joy of his life, Morgan Emily was born on August 1, 2019. Wyatt graduated from the Idaho Law Enforcement Academy just days after Morgan's arrival. He truly had the life of his dreams.

Wyatt was an avid waterfowl hunter, never missing a season except when he was in the Air Force. Wyatt and best guy friend, Riley Smith, spent many fall mornings hunting ducks and geese and enjoying their special friendship. Wyatt was a member of Delta Waterfowl Snake River Chapter and at the time of his death, was working on a hunting blind for disabled hunters. This project is still being completed in Wyatt's memory and will be named the Maser Blind. Wyatt was an honorable airman and law enforcement officer and his family could not have been more proud of all his accomplishments in only 23 years.

Wyatt was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Edward and Jeretta Peterson, Mike and Mary Maser, Lester and Jean Nielsen, and James Reid and Genny Pottorff. Wyatt was also preceded in death by his great-uncle, John Maser and his beloved first dog, Nyx, who we have no doubt greeted him in Heaven with her vocal songs.

Wyatt is survived by his treasured and beloved wife, Paige Maser; his life joy and treasured daughter, Morgan Maser; his mother and dad #2, Sandy and Bill Arnold; his father and mom #2, Chris and Cheryl Maser; siblings, Cole Maser, Taylor Maese, Jesse Sharpes, and Alexys Arnold; grandparents, Dave and Paula Reid, Linda and Wayne Tasler, Mike and Darlene Maser and Don Carey. Wyatt is also survived by his special "Aunt Kelly" Reid; uncles, Michael (Debbie) Reid, David (Joey) Reid, and James (Diane) Reid; his beloved dogs, Cooper and Oakley; and his naughty cat, Momo.

Funeral services were held May 22, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and burial was at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls. A Celebration of Life for Wyatt will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, the opening day of duck season, at Vintage 1016 S. Poplar, Casper, Wyoming from 1:00 to 3:00 PM for all friends and family. Please dress casual and come with your favorite story of Wyatt.

Donations will be collected for Paige and Morgan or donations can be made to Delta Waterfowl Snake River Chapter to finish Wyatt's dream of a hunting blind for disabled hunters. If you make a donation to Delta waterfowl, please make a note on your check that says Maser Blind. All donations can be given at the celebration or mailed to PO Box 384, Mills, Wyoming 82644 in care of Sandy Arnold.