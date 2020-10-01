Gerald Eugene "Gary" Wells

CASPER - Gerald Eugene "Gary" Wells, age 83, of Casper, passed away September 28, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. Gerald was born March 24, 1937 in Antioch, Nebraska to William and Nelda (Pollard) Wells.

He was enlisted in the United States Army in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1959.

He served on the Casper Fire Department from 1966 until his retirement in 1987. He owned Specialized Financial from 1962 until the time of his passing.

He was a loving caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His knowledge, wisdom, and quick wit were cherished by many as well as his pocket full of cough drops. He loved spending time with his family, watching the Denver Broncos, and traveling back east in the fall with his wife.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beth.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Darlene "Dolly" Wells; daughter, Melodi (Paul Narloch) Wells; daughter, Cheri (Ronnie Dicks) Wells; son, Steve (Meloney) Wells; grandsons, Lee, Tanner, Daniel, Gavin, Jonathan, Benjamin, Joel, and Brian; granddaughters, Tanya, Ali, Andrea, Jessica, Chelsea, Jera, Jayci, and Joslin; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm -7:00pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A service with military honors and firefighter honors will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Casper Lions Club in Gerald's memory.

