Dollie (Mackay) Fletcher

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Dollie Mackay Fletcher died at Porter Hospice in Centennial, Colorado on September 20, 2020 embraced by the love of her family. Dollie was born on November 29, 1922 in Scotland and immigrated to the United States as a toddler. She lived her 97 years to the fullest.

Dollie grew up with her brother, Neil, in Casper, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Angus and Maggie (Mitchell) Mackay. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1940. After graduation, she attended Barnes Business College in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from Barnes and traveled by train to Washington, D.C. to work for the government during World War II.

Dollie worked at the Department of the Navy and for Senator Harry Schwartz of Wyoming during her time in Washington. Some of her best stories were from her time there, and she told them often and well.

After the war, Dollie returned to Casper and worked for the local newspaper. She found her way into the oil and gas industry, helping to run some small, local companies. It was in that role she met her husband, Don Fletcher. They married and both worked for Mobile Oil, living in Billings, Salt Lake City, and finally settling in Denver. Dollie's brother also worked for Mobile in Denver, and Dollie, Don, and Neil were a formidable trio.

Dollie made her home in Denver for many years. After Don passed away in 1980, Dollie and Neil were inseparable. They golfed, played bridge, and spent winters together in Arizona. Dollie also remained connected with her friends at Mobile Oil, reuniting with them often. She was an active member of both Southglenn and Valley Country Clubs. Even after Neil's passing, she continued to enjoy golfing, playing bridge and other card games, and spending time with her "buds" at the clubs. She also continued to spend winters in Arizona. Dollie was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She loved to go out to supper with friends and kick-off the meal with a "toot" of scotch. One of her favorite activities was "going up the hill to visit her money," spending time in Blackhawk with friends and playing video poker. When in Arizona, she often joined the "bingo crowd," catching a ride to the casino to hit the video poker machines. Luck was generally on her side.

Dollie left her mark on the people she loved, and she will be missed by many. She is survived by her "late in life kids," Shawna, Brad, Ethan, and Griffin Geiger, Brian and Brody Mackey, and Kristin Mackey. She is also survived by several nieces including, Vicky Nicolaides (Tommy), Sandra Morris (Wayne), Kelly Jacobson (Scott), Colleen Underwood, and their families; as well as several cousins around the world. Dollie is also survived by countless friends, many who she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Angus and Maggie Mackay; her brother, Neil Mackay; and her husband, Don Fletcher.

Consistent with Dollie's wishes, she has been laid to rest in Salt Lake City with her beloved Fletch and her brother. Arrangements are also being made for a private celebration of her life in Colorado.

To honor Dollie's generous spirit, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Terry W. Mackey Scholarship Fund, c/o the University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 S. 22nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070 or to any charity of your choice.