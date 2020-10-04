Juanita Gronewold

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Juanita Gronewold passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 in Gig Harbor, WA.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Orin and Rose Groling; her brother, Carl Groling; and her husband, Dale Gronewold.

She is survived by her son, Rob Gronewold (Elayne Wallis) of Gig Harbor, WA; and grandchildren, Sierra Villaran (Luis Villaran) and Jeff Gronewold.

Juanita was born in Torrance, CA on August 13, 1927.

She worked in an administrative role for Mobil Oil Corporation.

She met her husband Dale while on vacation at Jackson Lake, WY where he worked as a tour boat operator. They married and lived in Wyoming until 2015 when they moved to Gig Harbor to be near their son Rob.

Juanita dearly loved her family and her many pets. She carefully tended her flowers, and spent many happy mornings walking and talking with friends at the Casper mall. She and Dale explored the Oregon Trail in Wyoming and were early donors to the National Historical Trails Interpretive Center in Casper. Juanita was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 60 years.

Following a small family gathering, Juanita's remains were interred at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington.