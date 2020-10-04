Margie Berniece (Thuleen) Tribby

CASPER - Margie Berniece (Thuleen) Tribby, 86 passed away on September 27, 2020 in Casper, WY. Margie was born to Orville and Myrna Fletcher on October 25, 1933 in Cody, WY in the upstairs bedroom with a fireplace in the house now known as The Mayors Mansion. Her beloved brother Dale was born in the same room two years earlier. Margie graduated in 1951 from Cody High School.

She worked as a telephone operator for three years in Cody. She married Jay Crain on October 3, 1953. Together they had three children. Jay and Margie divorced in 1971.

On February 26, 1972 Margie was married to John Tribby in Lander, WY. They divorced in 1995.

Margie took many adventurous jobs and enjoyed meeting new people. Her jobs included librarian, jewelry sales, optometry sales, shoe sales, spa sales, seasonal sales at Hickory Farms, as well as sales in the gift shop and IMAX movie theater at the Grand Canyon, AZ.

She always kept busy and was willing to give a helping hand. She had a great sense of humor, classy style, and was an all-around great lady. Margie made friends easily and she will be greatly missed by her children and all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her three children, Richard (Jeffery) of San Francisco, CA, Rod (Tammy) of Otterbien, IN, and Loretta of Casper, WY; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrna (1951); father, Orville (1980s); and brother, Dale (2015).

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, October 7, 2020 at Occasions by Cory, 303 S. Wolcott, Casper, WY (Upstairs); followed by a reception on the main floor.

Memorial donations to the Casper Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.